Audi Q8 all set to launch in India tomorrow: Expected price, features and other details

The Audi Q8 is going to be launched in India tomorrow. The German automaker's flagship SUV is expected to be priced close to the mark of Rs 1.4 crore (ex-showroom). This premium SUV will be arriving in India as a CBU. From the outside, the Q8 look unmistakably an Audi. The large LED headlamps flank the brand signature front grille. Strong shoulder lines and a hunkered-down stance thanks to the sloping roofline is seen on the side profile. At the back, the Audi Q8 comes with connected tail-lamps and a slightly raked boot-lid which lends this SUV a sporty touch.

Being a flagship product from Audi, the Q8 is going to get feature-loaded and premium interior. This luxury SUV will be offered with leather upholstery. There will be soft-touch materials as well. In terms of creature comforts, the Q8 will get an electrically adjustable driver and front passenger seats, multi-zone climate control among others. The Audi Q8 will get the virtual cockpit instrument cluster. Furthermore, the centre console will be equipped with twin-touchscreen layout. The feature list of the Q8 will also include a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless charging to name a few.

The engine line-up of the Audi Q8 will consist of just a petrol engine. This unit will be 3.0-litre TFSI engine. It will be capable enough to produce 340 hp of power along with 500 Nm of peak torque. This petrol engine will be paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Audi Q8 will not have a diesel engine in its line-up. This is because Audi India has decided to focus only on petrol engines along with electrified powertrains going into the BS6 era.

In terms of competition, the Audi Q8 will stand as a rival to the likes of BMW X7 and the Mercedes-Benz GLS.

