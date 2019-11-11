Audi Q8 India launch details out: Key facts about Audi’s 5-seater flagship SUV

The new Audi Q8 SUV will be launched in India in January 2020. The carmaker will launch the new Q8 in India on 15th January and the company will launch the Q8 as a part of its strategy to expand its presence in the country by the year 2025. Audi has already started accepting bookings for the vehicle and is aiming to reclaim its position when it comes to the luxury vehicle segment. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Audi India Head told PTI that in the last couple of months, the company has been devising 'Strategy 2025' for the country and the Q8 becomes a very critical part of it. He added that one of the pillars for the company in defining Strategy 2025 is also C and D segments push. The Q8 obviously makes a very big contribution to the D segment, where the company will be present again.

The upcoming Audi Q8 is expected to draw power from a 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that is good for producing a peak power output of 340hp and the motor will possibly come mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission system. The five-seater cabin of the Q8 gets a 10.1-inch MMI touch response display along with an 8.6-inch digital display that is located below for the air-conditioning system. The high-resolution 12.3-inch display can be toggled between two views through the multifunction steering wheel. Some noticeable features on the Q8 include adaptive cruise assist, curb warning, crossing assist, lane change warning, and 360-degree cameras.

The company said that the Q8 will be the company's next launch in BS-VI category of cars after it launched the A6 a couple of weeks back. It added that the Q8 will play one of the major roles in Strategy 2025 whose focus area is customer-centricity. Audi says that the model will offer buyers the option of customizing their vehicle as per their design preferences and desires. The company also added that the vehicle will primarily focus on those who want to drive their car themselves and hence, the orientation of the Q8 will be driver-centric.

