Audi Q8 e-tron SUV & Sportback India launch on August 18: Jaguar I-Pace rival

The prices of the new Audi Q8 e-tron SUV and the Q8 e-tron Sportback will be revealed in India on August 18, 2023. Upon launch, they will take on the likes of the BMW iX, Jaguar I-Pace, etc.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Audi Q8 E-Tron review
The Audi Q8 E-Tron competes with the Jaguar iPace and the BMW iX

Audi India is gearing up to introduce two new electric cars in the market under the e-tron brand. Christened as Audi Q8 e-tron SUV and the Q8 e-tron Sportback, they are essentially the facelift versions of the original e-tron models which went on sale in July 2021. The prices of the new Audi Q8 e-tron SUV and the Q8 e-tron Sportback will be revealed in India on August 18, 2023. 

audi q8

Audi Q8 e-tron SUV, Sportback: Battery and driving range

Audi’s Q8 e-tron range will be offered in 50 & 55 trim levels and they get larger battery packs than before. The entry-level 50 trim gets a 95 kWh unit and is claimed to offer a range of up to 505 km per charge. Its top-spec 55 trim gets a massive 114 kWh battery pack and Audi claims that it can deliver a range of up to 600 km on a single charge. 

Also Read
audi q8 features

Audi Q8 e-tron SUV, Sportback: Performance and charging time

In terms of performance, the Audi Q8 e-tron’s 50 trim develops 340 bhp and 664 Nm while the 55 trim produces 408 bhp and 664 Nm of peak torque. Both the variants of this electric car will get a 22 kW AC charger and they can even support up to 170 kW DC fast charging. 

Watch Video | 2023 Audi Q8 e-tron review:

Audi Q8 e-tron SUV, Sportback: Price and competition

The prices of the new Audi Q8 e-tron SUV & Sportback will be revealed on August 18, 2023. They are expected to be priced in the range of Rs 1.50 crore, ex-showroom. Upon launch, the Audi Q8 e-tron range will rival the likes of the BMW iX, Jaguar I-Pace, etc.

First published on: 27-07-2023 at 10:48 IST
