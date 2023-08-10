scorecardresearch

Audi Q8 e-tron SUV & Sportback bookings open: Price reveal on August 18

The bookings for the new Audi Q8 e-tron SUV and Sportback are now open in India for a token amount of Rs 5 lakh. Prices of these luxury EVs will be revealed on August 18, 2023.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
The Audi Q8 e-tron will compete with the Jaguar iPace, BMW iX, etc.

Audi India has commenced bookings for the new Q8 e-tron SUV and the Q8 e-tron Sportback. One can pre-book these luxury EVs for a token amount of Rs 5 lakh. The prices of the new Audi Q8 e-tron range will be revealed in India on August 18, 2023. 

Audi Q8 e-tron range: Battery, range and performance

Audi’s new Q8 e-tron range will be offered in 50 and 55 trims. The entry-level e-tron 50 gets a 95 kWh unit while the top-spec 55 trim gets a 114 kWh battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of up to 600 km per charge. In terms of performance, the Audi Q8 e-tron’s 50 trim develops 340 bhp and 664 Nm while the 55 trim produces 408 bhp and 664 Nm of peak torque.

Audi Q8 e-tron range: Expected price and competition

The prices of the new Audi Q8 e-tron SUV & Sportback will be revealed on August 18, 2023. They are expected to be priced in the range of Rs 1.50 crore, ex-showroom. Upon launch, the Audi Q8 e-tron range will rival the likes of the BMW iX, Jaguar I-Pace, etc.

Watch Video | 2023 Audi Q8 e-tron review:

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “We are just a few days away from the launch of the Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron – our newest electric vehicles. We are bringing the very best for our customers – a new design, increased battery capacity, enhanced range that is best-in-segment and a lot more features.”

First published on: 10-08-2023 at 12:25 IST
