Audi Q8 e-tron production begins at Brussels plant 

The first Audi Q8 e-tron rolled off the assembly line in the Brussels plant. According to Audi, the plant has been a role model for sustainable production since the production of the Audi e-tron began. Around 160,000 units of Audi’s first electric model have been delivered since 2018.

The Audi Q8 e-tron will reach customers in Europe and the United States as a certified net carbon-neutral car. From 2025, production at all Audi plants will be carbon neutral as part of the company-wide environmental program Mission:Zero.

Audi Q8 e-tron: Increased efficiency

The new Audi Q8 e-tron is good to run for 582 km on a single charge and up to 600 km in the Sportback both according to the WLTP. Furthermore Audi also uses recycled materials in some components for the Audi Q8 e-tron.

Since production of the Audi e-tron began, the Belgium site has been recognised as the world’s first certified carbon-neutral high-volume production plant in the premium segment. The site switched to green power back in 2012.

Among other things, Audi Brussels installed one of the region’s largest photovoltaic systems on the plant premises, covering 107,000 square meters. The system generates around 9,000-megawatt hours of power from sustainable energy every year.

Audi board member for Production and Logistics Gerd Walker said, “With its increased efficiency and range, as well as its sharpened design, the new Audi Q8 e-tron is a strong statement for electromobility.”

Walker also added, “Brussels has done valuable pioneering work. We are learning from our experience of having delivered around 160,000 vehicles worldwide. As the next step, we will leverage this experience to ramp up battery production in Ingolstadt.”.

Since May 2022, Audi has been using rail transport on the approximately 1,300 km route, a decision that reduces carbon emissions by around 2,600 tonnes annually.