Audi Q8 Celebration discounted festive season model launched at Rs 98.98 lakh

The Audi Q8 Celebration as the name suggests is to celebrate the 2020 festive season in India. Audi is accepting bookings for the new variant across its dealer network as well as its official website.

By:Updated: Oct 09, 2020 1:12 PM
2020 Audi Q8 Celebration india launch

Audi’s flagship SUV, the Audi Q8 has been introduced in India with a new discounted celebratory variant. The Audi Q8 Celebration has been launched in India for a price of Rs  98.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The standard model is priced at Rs 1.33 crore, however, the 600hp RS Q8 is priced at Rs 2.07 crore. This means that the new Q8 Celebration seems like a bargain at the moment in comparison. There isn’t much missing from the Q8 Celebration model either. You continue to get the 3.0-litre, TFSI petrol engine with 340hp and 500Nm of torque. Performance is also not affected compared to the standard car as 0-100kmph takes 5.9 seconds and top speed is at 250kmph.

Equipment-wise, the Q8 Celebration continues to offers a long list of features. You still get HD Matrix LED headlamps with dynamic lighting, the MMI Navigation with the touchscreen infotainment system, the virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster, the smartphone package, a panoramic sunroof, Pre-Safe safety features, 8 airbags, park assist and a lot more.

Audi says Q8 Celebration is a variant designed for the festive season. However, it has not mentioned whether it is a limited edition model or not. We will have to wait how long the celebration would last with the lower pricing. Till then, all Audi dealerships across India are accepting bookings for the Q8 Celebration. But the booking facility is also offered on the brand’s official website.

Audi is currently gearing up to launch its new entry-level model — the Audi Q2 in India. The Q2 is the smallest SUV from the German marquee which will be introduced on October 15. The Q2 will be Audi’s fifth model launch in 2020.

