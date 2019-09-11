Audi Q7 Black Edition introduced in India: limited to a 100 units only

Audi India has introduced a new limited edition model of their flagship SUV. The Audi Q7 Black Edition has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 82.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Audi will only sell 100 units of the model as it will only see a limited production run. The Q7 Black Edition sets itself apart with black accents to offer an aggressive package.

The Q7 Black Edition features a black styling package along with a host of added features and accessories. The Black Edition comes with the front radiator grille frame, horizontal radiator grille struts and lateral air intake struts finished in titanium black gloss. The door trims have been given a similar treatment along with the Quattro embossing. The frame moulding on the side windows of the SUV is also finished in a high-gloss black the rear diffuser trim is also finished in a glossy black finish along with the roof rails and alloy wheels.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “At the top of luxury, our customers want to showcase their individuality and exclusivity; the new Audi Q7 Black Edition will offer our customers just that – great features and innovative accessories in a limited-edition model. We are selling only 100 units of the Audi Q7 Black Edition and are confident that Audi family members and luxury aficionados will grab the opportunity to own this attractive car. To uplift the consumer sentiment this festive season, Government of India’s initiative of 30% depreciation will act as a booster.”

In addition to the introduction of the Q7 Black Edition, Audi has started their #TogetherwithAudi campaign for the upcoming festive season with special offers which will be limited till September 30th.

Audi is confirmed to launch the all-new generation model of the A6 and A8L sedans in India by the end of 2019 and the manufacturer is confirmed to launch their first-ever all-electric model, the Audi e-Tron SUV in India.