Audi Q5L LWB unveiled at Auto China 2018: Why Audi’s first long wheelbase SUV makes sense for India

Audi Q5L, the very first long-wheelbase SUV by the German brand, has been unveiled at 2018 Auto China currently underway in Beijing – one of the most important car shows in the world. Audi Q5L has five equipment lines and two performance versions of the 2.0 TFSI – the Quattro all-wheel-drive system is standard. The long wheelbase version is specifically aimed at the Chinese market. A roomy and spacious cabin is particularly considered a very important aspect that Chinese customers look for in a car. Audi offers three other models with an extended wheelbase - A4L, the A6L and the A8L.

Compared to its original base, Audi Q5L's wheelbase and exterior length have each increased by 88 mm (3.5 in). This benefits passengers in the rear seat, who gain an additional 110 mm (4.3 in) of knee room. Depending on the position of the rear seat system, the volume of the luggage compartment remains unchanged at 550 to 1,550 litres.

Buyers of the Audi Q5L can choose between the Vogue, Lifestyle, Design, Sport and Sport plus equipment lines, depending on the engine. These differ in many exterior and interior details. Even the Vogue base model of the Q5 L comes with a three-zone deluxe automatic air conditioning and the Audi smartphone interface on board.

Starting with the Lifestyle model line, the operating system MMI navigation plus and the fully digital Audi virtual cockpit are added. The Design, Sport and Sport plus lines also include the Bang & Olufsen Sound System with 3D sound.

The Audi Q5L comes with a four-cylinder Turbo 2.0 TFSI engine that makes 190 hp or with 252 hp. It accelerates the SUV from zero to 100 km/h in 8.6 or 6.7 seconds, respectively. A standard seven-speed S Tronic transfers the power to the Quattro with ultra-technology, which is also standard. In the Audi drive select, the driver can choose between the comfort, auto, dynamic, efficiency and individual driving profiles. Wheel formats range from 18 to 20 inches in diameter.

As the rest of the world, there's an ongoing SUV revolution in India as well. The country admires SUVs for high ground clearance that comes in handy on bad patches on road, for the space they offer and for the prominent presence they have on the road. Indians love cars that have a large and dominating presence on the road. And a long-wheelbase SUV would deliver on all these aspects. If they were to sell the Audi Q5L, it would be appreciated quite a lot.