Audi announces heavy discount of up to Rs 6.02 lakh on its SUV range including Q5 and Q7

Audi has announced 'Limited Period Celebratory Pricing' on its SUVs Audi Q5 and Q7 as they mark a decade in India. The ex-showroom prices now start at Rs 49.99 lakh onwards for the Audi Q5 45 TFSI Quattro Premium Plus and Rs 68.99 lakh for the Audi Q7 45 TFSI Premium Plus. The maximum benefit of Rs 6.02 lakh is available on Audi Q7 45 TDI which retails at Rs 78.01 lakh (ex-showroom). Audi has said that this is a limited time period offer and customers can contact their nearest Audi India dealership for further details.

“Since their market introduction in 2009 in India, the Audi Q5 and Audi Q7 have won several hearts and have paved the way for the success of the Audi brand in India," Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said.

"As these two immensely popular models from our portfolio complete a decade in India, we want to reward our customers and Audi enthusiasts with special prices. This celebratory pricing will make our iconic Q-models accessible to luxury enthusiasts.”

Audi Q5 is positioned between the manufacturer's smallest SUV Q3 and the flagship Q7 SUV and is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. Audi Q5 petrol is powered by a 2.0L TFSI engine that makes 252 hp and 370 Nm of torque, and is paired seven-speed S tronic transmission with freewheel function and shift-by-wire control. It also features advanced wheel-selective torque control. It is capable of a top speed of 237 km/h with a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6.3 seconds. The ARAI certified fuel economy stands at 12.44 km/l.

In April this year, Audi launched the Lifestyle Edition of the Q7 at Rs 75,82,100 (ex-showroom) with additional features such as rear-seat entertainment systems, Espresso Mobil, entry LED lights and side running boards.

In September, Audi also launched the Q7 Black Edition limited to only 100 units in India at Rs 82.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The Q7 Black Edition sets itself apart with black accents that make for a more aggressive appeal.