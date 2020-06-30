Audi Q5 facelift unveiled: BMW X3 rival changes, specs, features

The refreshed Audi Q5 features new elements and more features. It might come to the Indian shores sometime next year with only a petrol engine option. There is an updated and bigger touchscreen infotainment system on offer.

While the Audi Q5 has been absent from the Indian market for quite some time, a refreshed version has now been showcased globally. This new Audi Q5 is a facelift of the previous iteration. However, it brings along with it a significant amount of newness. This is one quality we have liked and appreciated in the newer facelifted cars as this allows a manufacturer to almost pass it off as a new model. This new and updated Audi Q5 is expected to hit the Indian markets some time next year. It will likely come with only a petrol engine option. New bits include the single-frame grille which is octagonal in design, The grille also gets dark elements in it that allow the Q5 a bit more of sportiness. Audi has dialled in sharper-looking LED headlights into its BMW X3 competitor. Like in the new Range Rovers, locking or unlocking the car creates a new visual display. There are also projector fog lights on offer.

A choice of new alloy wheels too is part of the package here. The taillights too are a fresh design and feature OLED elements. Like most cars from its ilk, Audi has also added a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This one is claimed to be 10 times superior to the older model and features the company’s MIB system. OTA updates are now facilitated and there is also the added bonus of Amazon Alexa. Additionally, a head-up display too is available on higher variants. The upholstery too has been re-worked.

The Audi Q5, as discussed earlier, might be here only with a mild-hybrid petrol engine. This might be the 45TFSi. The 2.0-litre petrol engine makes 245hp of power and 370Nm. All-wheel drive is standard while a 7-speed automatic transmission sends power to the wheels. We believe the new Audi Q5 price will start from Rs 57 lakh, when it goes on sale here.

