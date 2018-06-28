Audi Q5 45 TFSI launched in India at Rs 55.27 lakh: Design Edition of Audi Q7 and Q3 teased

Audi Q5 45 TFSI, the petrol variant of the German brand's popular Q5 SUV, has been launched in India. It comes powered by a 252 hp petrol engine and features Audi's all-wheel-drive quattro system. Priced at Rs 55.27 lakh for the Premium Plus variant and Rs 59.79 lakh for the Technology trim (both prices ex-showroom, India), the all-new Audi Q5 45 TFSI is now available at all Audi dealerships across India. It features LED headlights with dynamic turn lights at rear, a Panoramic Sunroof, 18” alloy wheels, and electrically folding rear view mirrors. With a lightweight body design with high-end steel and aluminium, the coefficient drag (cd) stands at only 0.30.

The new Audi Q5 petrol is powered by a 2.0L TFSI engine that makes 252 hp and 370 Nm of torque, and is paired seven-speed S tronic transmission with freewheel function and shift-by-wire control. It also features advanced wheel-selective torque control. It is capable of a top speed of 237 km/h with a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6.3 seconds. The ARAI certified fuel economy stands at 12.44 km/l.

On the inside, Audi Q5 TFSI's cabin is equipped with second-generation modular infotainment platform with MMI navigation, an Audi Sound system, 10 GB Jukebox, Audi Smartphone Interface with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, 8 favourite buttons on the touch pad for Music, Contacts, Navigation POI, radio station etc, Audi Virtual Cockpit with high-resolution 31.24 cms display and Audi phone box with Qi-Wireless charging.

In term of safety, it comes with 8 airbags, ABS(Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution), ESC (Electronic Stabilisation Control) System, electronic immobilizer, Audi Parking system plus with Rear View Camera, Auto Hold Function, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System.

Along with the launch of the Audi Q5 TFSI, the German brand also showcased the soon to be launched Design Edition of Audi Q7 and Audi Q3.