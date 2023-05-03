Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback local production begins in India: Prices remain unchanged

The Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback are now locally produced in India at the company’s Aurangabad plant in Maharashtra. However, the prices of these premium SUVs remain unchanged.

Audi India today announced that the company has commenced local production of the Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback SUVs at the SAVWIPL (Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited) plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The new Audi Q3 was launched in the Indian market in August 2022 while the Q3 Sportback was introduced in February this year.

When style meets versatility. The Q3 family. Audi India begins local production of the popular Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback at the SAVWIPL plant in Aurangabad. #AudiIndia #AudiQ3 #AudiQ3Sportback #FutureIsAnAttitude pic.twitter.com/9GDI4SJATR — Audi India (@AudiIN) May 3, 2023

Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback: Now Made-in-India

Announcing the beginning of local production for the Q3 and Q3 Sportback SUVs, Audi India in its official statement said, “Audi India begins local production of the Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback at the SAVWIPL plant in Aurangabad, India. With this, the VW Group reiterates its commitment to Make in India and continues to enhance its product offering to meet the ever-evolving needs of the discerning Indian luxury customer.”

Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback: Engine and gearbox

The Audi Q3 and the Q3 Sportback share mechanicals with each other. Both these premium SUVs are powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that also does its duty in the Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq. This motor develops 187 bhp and 320 Nm, paired with a 7-speed DCT. They also get Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system as standard. Moreover, the Q3 Sportback is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds.

Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback: Price in India

The new Audi Q3 is priced from Rs 44.89 lakh to Rs 50.39 lakh while Q3 Sportback is priced at Rs 51.43 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. They take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, Volvo XC40, etc.

