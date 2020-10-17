Audi Q2 – the most affordable Audi SUV launched in India: Prices start at Rs 34.99 lakh

Audi India said it has already gotten more than 100 units of bookings for this new entry-level SUV. The company is offering a complementary ‘Peace of Mind’ offer with the Q2. More details below!

On Friday, Audi India launched its sporty all-rounder Audi Q2 mini-SUV, priced from Rs 34.99 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). It’s available only in a petrol engine variant. The Q2 is a CBU import, and Audi India said it has already gotten more than 100 units of bookings for this new entry-level SUV. The company is offering a complementary ‘Peace of Mind’ offer with the Q2. It includes a 5-year service package with 2+3 years extended warranty and 2+3 years roadside assistance.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, said, “The Q2 is a car we are beyond thrilled to introduce to our India line-up. We’ve listened to customer demand and brought in the fantastic yet practical Q2 in the run-up to the festive season.” The Q2 is powered by the 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that puts out 190hp of power and 320Nm of torque. It’s Audi India’s sixth car launch of 2020. It gets the seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission, and the quattro permanent all-wheel drive system for excellent traction and grip on any surface.

