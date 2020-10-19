Audi Q2: Priceless maybe, but not priced less

Amazing engine tech, is lovely to drive, but the cabin looks dated.

While driving the new Audi Q2, I wanted to adjust my seating settings. My hand intuitively reached the right hand side of the driver’s seat, only to find there are no buttons. The Q2, an entry-level Audi, instead has the age-old adjustment lever under the front left edge of the seat. It also doesn’t get Audi’s new dual touchscreen infotainment system, but the old MMI Navigation plus with touch, making the cabin look somewhat dated. And mind you,the Q2 is priced from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom)! But if you are an Audi lover, the Q2 has a thing or two to offer. One, a very powerful engine and a lovely-to-drive character (it’s a quattro four-wheel drive, after all), and two, while the cabin may look dated, the exterior looks rich—especially that eye-catching low-roof design that

gives it a coupe look.

Power flows effortlessly from its 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine (190bhp; 320Nm)—accelerating it from 0-100 km/h in just 6.5 seconds. The engine is mated to the seven-speed S tronic dual clutch transmission. Driving all-daylong in Delhi’s traffic,it returned me fuel-efficiency of 15.1km/litre. The steering feedback—mechanical signals that the front tyres send to the steering wheel—is so accurate that you feel every bump and dip on the road via the steering wheel. It’s a lovely car to drive. Also, once you (manually) adjust your seat, the position offers you very good all-round visibility. Rear seating space is tight for three adults, but good for two. Luggage compartment is spacious (405 litres, can be expanded to 1,050 litres).

Should you buy one?

The Q2 is definitely expensive, but Audi India has tried to sweeten the deal by offering the Peace of Mind package for free—it includes five-year service package with 2+3 years extended warranty and 2+3years roadside assistance. However, the competition—BMW X1 and Volvo XC40—not only offers some better luxury and semi autonomous driving features, but also slightly bigger cars at more or less similar prices.

