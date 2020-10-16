Audi Q2 launched: Price, specs, features of smallest Audi in India

Audi India has launched the Q2, in five variants and with a single petrol engine. There are also early bird offers on the Q2 if a customer books the car now.

Audi India has launched the Q2 SUV. It is the brand’s smallest car in the Indian market and can be seen as an entry point into the brand. Earlier it was the A3 sedan but now with BS6 norms in place, the A3 is no longer sold here. Audi India began bookings of the model a few weeks ago. The Audi Q2 price in India starts from Rs 34.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 48.89 lakh, ex-showroom. There are five trims to choose from. These are the Standard, Premium (Rs 40.89 lakh), Premium Plus I (Rs 44.64 lakh), Premium Plus II (Rs 45.14 lakh) and Technology (Rs 48.89 lakh). Audi India says that as a special offer if customers book the car now, they will get a five years service package, 2+3 warranty as well as roadside assistance bundled in. One can also virtually book the Audi Q2 or go to a showroom near them.

The Audi Q2 boasts a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. This engine makes 190hp of power and 320Nm torque. Audi claims that the Q2 will do 0-100kmph in 6.5s and has a 228kmph top speed. The engine is mated to a 7-speed S-tronic gearbox. Audi’s proprietary Quattro is standard. Audi has given decent features to the car. Depending on the variant selected, customers can also specify a panoramic sunroof for Rs 1.5 lakh more. There is LED headlights with DRLs, 17-inch alloys and various colour palettes to choose from.

In the cabin, you get electrically adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control, MMI infotainment system, wireless charging with the Audi PhoneBox, Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay and more. The boot space is 405 litres but can be expanded to 1050 litres.

With the Q2, Audi India has expanded into new territory. As of now, the Q2’s rival will be the Volvo XC40 R-Design. The BMW X1 was an Audi Q3 competitor and so was the GLA.

