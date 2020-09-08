Audi Q2 India launch teased: Mini Countryman rival’s expected price, specs

The Audi Q2 will come with all the bells and whistles and prices will likely nudge the Rs 40 lakh mark when the car goes on sale later this month.

By:Updated: Sep 08, 2020 11:20 AM
Pre-facelift model

Audi India, in an interview done with Express Drives a few months ago, had confirmed that they will be bringing out all-new products soon. While we saw the flagship Audi RSQ8 last month, now is the time for the smallest offering. The Audi Q2 has been teased by the company. The launch is likely to take place this month. Audi’s new Q2 has been part of its India plans for a long time and now is finally the time when it will be launched. The bookings should start in a few days time. In fact, ever since the Q2 was first revealed to the world in 2016, the car has also now got a facelift. It is the former though that will be coming to India. It is likely that the Audi Q2 will have two variants on offer and all with one engine option.

Audi Q2 facelift

Knowing that Audi has moved to an all-petrol ensemble, the Q2 will be no different. Globally, there is the 1.5-litre engine from the Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc that powers the Q2. This engine has got cylinder deactivation and makes 150hp of power and 250Nm from its turbocharged heart. A 7-speed DSG is available with this motor. Audi might also consider the bigger 2.0-litre turbo engine from the Tiguan AllSpace. Audi is likely to bring in the Q2 through the CBU route and hence the cost might be a bit higher than its peers. The CBU route will allow Audi to take advantage of the relaxed homologation rules and test waters. Once the Q2 sales pickup, they can go the CKD route or start manufacturing the car at Aurangabad.

There is no Q3 right now in the Audi India line-up. Post the Q2 launch, it seems that the Q3 might not make a comeback here. Expect the Audi Q2 price in India to start from Rs 40 lakh, ex-showroom.

