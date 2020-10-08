Audi Q2 India launch date out: Expected price, highlights of Audi’s most affordable SUV

  Audi Q2 that will be positioned as the German carmaker’s most affordable SUV for the Indian market finally gets a launch date. The newest offering from Audi will go on sale in the country starting 16th October. Audi India started accepting bookings for the upcoming Q2 SUV a few days back for a minimum token amount […]

By:October 8, 2020 5:49 PM

 

Audi Q2 that will be positioned as the German carmaker’s most affordable SUV for the Indian market finally gets a launch date. The newest offering from Audi will go on sale in the country starting 16th October. Audi India started accepting bookings for the upcoming Q2 SUV a few days back for a minimum token amount of Rs 2 lakh. The company will also be offering a ‘Peace of Mind’ package with the Audi Q2 and if you are wondering what it means, well, it is a complimentary offering that comes with 2+3 years of extended warranty along with 2+3 years of roadside assistance. These benefits come bundled with a 5-year service package. To be positioned below the Q3, the upcoming Audi Q2 gets the company’s signature Q family design language and comes with a large single grille along with wrap around LED headlamps and LED DRLs.

The cabin follows the design language of the previous generation Audis. The infotainment system on the Audi Q2 has an old-school type swivel wheel for its operation. Now, coming to what powers Audi’s baby SUV! At the heart of the Audi Q2 sits a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 187 hp and 320 Nm. The transmission will be a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission only.

Now, coming to the most important part! Audi Q2 is expected to be launched in India at a starting price of close to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). The competition includes the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Volvo XC40 and the BMW X1. As the Q2 will be the company’s most affordable SUV, Audi India must be certainly looking at raking numbers with this offering. More details to be out on 16th October, so keep watching this space for all the action!

