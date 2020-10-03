Audi Q2 bookings now open in India: Launch expected later this month

The Audi Q2, the smallest SUV of the 'Q' family will arrive in India this month. Bookings for the Audi Q2 are being accepted currently for a token amount of Rs 2 lakh.

By:October 3, 2020 6:19 PM
Audi Q2 2021 India bookings open

Audi India has announced that bookings for the upcoming Q2 SUV are being accepted by dealers across the country. The Audi Q2 is the smallest SUV in the Q family and sits below the Q3. Thus, the Audi Q2 will be the entry-level model for customers looking to get into Audi’s ‘Q’ brand of SUVs. Audi Dealers in India have started to accept bookings for the Q2 for a token amount of Rs 2 lakh. Additionally, bookings can also be made from the Audi India official website. The Q2 is expected to be launched sometime in October 2020. The exact date of launch is yet to be confirmed by the German automaker.

Audi Q2 in India will be available with the 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder TFSI petrol engine and offer quattro all-wheel-drive. The engine will be mated to a 7-speed twin-clutch S-Tronic automatic transmission. The motor will be offered in a 190hp and 320Nm of torque state of tune. The claimed 0-100km/h acceleration time of the mini-SUV is 6.5 seconds.

With the new Q2, Audi will also offer an introductory after-sales bundle which includes a 5 year Service Package with 2+3 years Extended Warranty and 2+3 years Road Side Assistance.

Earlier this year, Audi introduced the A8L, followed by the Q8, RS7 and the RS Q8. The Q2 will be Audi’s fifth product launch in India this year. The Audi Q2 is a touch smaller in size compared to the BMW X1 and upcoming new Mercedes-Benz GLA Class which will be its closest rivals. We believe the Q2 will be launched around the Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom) price range when it is launched later this month.

