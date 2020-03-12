Audi opens first service center in Secunderabad: All you need to know!

Audi service center in Secunderabad is located at Survey No-109, SMR Garden, RTC Colony, Tirumalgherry in Secunderabad. 

March 12, 2020

Luxury carmaker Audi has announced the launch of its new state-of-the-art service facility in Secunderabad. The new facility is spread across an area of 27,000 sq. ft. and houses 17 bays along with an exclusive body shop facility. The company believes that this new service facility will further strengthen Audi’s commitment towards the customers in Secunderabad and Telangana. Audi Service Secunderabad holds the capacity to service 34 cars per day in a single shift. Audi service center in Secunderabad is located at Survey No-109, SMR Garden, RTC Colony, Tirumalgherry in Secunderabad.

Commenting on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said that Telangana is an important market for Audi India as well as the overall luxury car industry. He said that the company is delighted to inaugurate its new service facility in Secunderabad, thereby creating an additional touch point in terms of network and also bringing customers closer to the brand. He added that Audi accelerated its network growth in 2019 with the launch of new showroom in Hyderabad along with new service facilities in Vijayawada and Trivandrum. He concluded his statement by saying that Audi will further strengthen this in 2020 and is confident that these facilities will set new benchmarks in the luxury car market.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, Audi Service Secunderabad said that with the company’s expanding footprint in the region, Audi is now able to reach a much larger customer base. He said that this new service facility in Secunderabad will abide by the promise of offering the best of luxury experiences, which are commensurate with the perfection that the Audi brand stands for. He concluded his statement by saying that Audi looks forward to delight its customers by bringing this new state of the art service facility closer to them. This facility in Secunderabad will provide convenience to the customers located in Secunderabad and the nearby locations.

