Audi Mexico recycles 90% of the residues generated in its production process

Marking the occasion of Earth Day, Audi Mexico celebrated its environment protection strategy with actions that allow it to guarantee environmentally friendly production. The plant aims to carry out the production of the Audi Q5 for the international market, through innovation and practices to reduce the use of resources to ensure the environmental care of the earth.

Previously, Audi Mexico in harmony with Goal 6, Clean Water and Sanitation, has claimed the reduction of more than 50% of freshwater consumption per vehicle in the last four years. In addition, its reverse osmosis treatment plant has achieved the reuse of more than 200 million liters of water.

Patricia Bernstein, Environmental Officer of Audi México: “Audi Mexico produces the Audi Q5 for the global market with deep respect for the environment. For us, respect for our earth is every day. We believe that in order to achieve sustainable mobility, we must begin by taking care of the earth from the conception of our vehicles. For this reason, Audi Mexico ensures that the entire plant operation is carried out with a focus on reducing the use of resources”.

Audi factory in the State of Puebla, incorporates renewable energy for the international production of the Audi Q5 that comes from a photovoltaic park, and it is acquired through the wholesale electricity market.