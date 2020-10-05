Audi India to launch its smallest car Q2 soon: Bookings open

Opens bookings for the Q2 crossover SUV; its fifth product launch in 2020. More details here.

Audi India has opened bookings for its smallest car yet. The Q2 crossover SUV can be booked for Rs 2 lakh at either its dealerships or online. Smaller than theQ3, the Q2 will be feature-rich, i.e. equipped with connectivity, infotainment and driving assistance systems. It will be powered by the 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine, which, the company says, can accelerate the car from 0-100 km/h in just 6.5 seconds. The company is also offering five years’ service package, 2+3 years extended warranty, and 2+3 years roadside assistance complimentary with the booking. For the sake of size comparison, at 4,208mm long and 1,794mm wide, the Q2 is smaller than even Hyundai Creta, and slightly bigger than subcompact SUVs such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. In India, the Q2 will directly compete with cars such as Mini Countryman.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, said, “Our fifth launch for the year, the Q2 opens up a new segment of buyers for the brand. It is a luxury all-rounder that is big on features and extends the successful Q family.”

In 2020, Audi India has launched the Q8, A8 L, RS 7 and RS Q8. The price of the Q2 will be announced during its launch in a few weeks’ time.

