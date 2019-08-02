Audi India to launch 30 electrified models by 2025: New A8 bookings now open

At the inauguration of their new digitised dealership in Gurugram, Haryana, Audi India has made the announcement that by the year 2025, the German manufacturer will launch 30 electrified models in India. Out of the 30 models, 12 of which will be fully electric-powered, while the rest are said to be hybrid or mild-hybrids.

At the event, Audi announced that bookings for the new Audi A8 are now open and most likely the manufacturer will introduce the long-wheelbase A8L in India. The A8 has been confirmed to be launched by the end of 2019. The fourth-generation Audi A8 was introduced internationally in 2018 following its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2017.

The Audi A8 comes with Traffic Jam Pilot, consisting of level 3 autonomous driving at speeds up to 60kmph, however, it is unlikely the system will be available in India. In India, the Audi A8L will be offered with 3.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol Audi A8L 55 TFSI features a 2,995 cc twin-scroll turbo V6 engine which develops 340hp and 500Nm of torque. The diesel offering will be the A8L 50 TDI which gets a 2,967 cc, turbocharged V6 engine which is good for 286hp and 600Nm of torque. Like the previous generation model of the A8L, all variants will feature Quattro all-wheel drive and an 8-speed Tiptronic torque converter automatic.

These engine options are both said to be equipped with 48-volt mild-hybrid systems. At the new dealership inaugurated by Audi in Gurugram, customers can use the Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality studio to configure every aspect of their luxury barge and also see how the vehicle would look when parked in their own personal driveway. Just in case the exterior colour of the car clashed with the paint of your front porch. The Audi A8 will be launched by the end of the year and prices for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7-Series rival are expected to eclipse the Rs 1 crore mark.

Additionally, Audi’s first all-electric model, the Audi e-tron SUV is said to be launched by the end of 2019 as well. The e-tron is now currently available for display at the new Audi Gurugram showroom.