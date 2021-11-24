Audi India to install up to 100 chargers across country by year-end: More details

With five electric vehicles on sale in the country, Audi India is working to install 100 charging points in 75 different cities spread across the country.

Audi launched the Q5 facelift in the Indian market on Tuesday at a starting price of Rs. 58.93 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Premium Plus trim. The range-topping Technology trim goes up to Rs. 63.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The Audi Q5 facelift has already received over 100 pre-bookings, and the deliveries have begun as well. It is one of the three ICE vehicles that were launched in the country this year by the German carmaker.

The company has also introduced a total of 5 electric vehicles in our market this year. During the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, also revealed the company’s plan of installing 100 charging stations in a total of 75 cities. He added, around 40 charging stations are already in place, including some high-altitude locations. The brand is eyeing to set up the remaining charging points by the end of this year itself.

Revealed during the launch, Audi India is working on a ‘Workshop First’ concept, wherein the key focus is to set up more after-sales and service touchpoints for consumers across the nation. Currently, Audi operates via 29 showrooms, 49 workshops, and 13 Audi Approved Plus dealerships, spread around the country.

Talking of the Audi Q5 facelift, the luxury SUV dons a slew of changes in its facelifted avatar. The front-end now features a new single-frame grille and redesigned LED headlamps, along with a new front bumper. The rear face sees similar revisions as well. The changes include the addition of a new bumper and revised tail lamps. On the inside, the Q5 facelift sports a new 10.1-inch touchscreen for the infotainment unit with Audi’s MIB3 interface.

Under the hood is a 2.0L TFSI motor with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The engine boasts a peak power output of 249 Hp, while it churns out 370 Nm of max torque. The Audi Q5 facelift is also available with the company’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.