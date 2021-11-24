Audi India to install up to 100 chargers across country by year-end: More details

With five electric vehicles on sale in the country, Audi India is working to install 100 charging points in 75 different cities spread across the country.

By:November 24, 2021 11:33 AM

 

Audi launched the Q5 facelift in the Indian market on Tuesday at a starting price of Rs. 58.93 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Premium Plus trim. The range-topping Technology trim goes up to Rs. 63.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The Audi Q5 facelift has already received over 100 pre-bookings, and the deliveries have begun as well. It is one of the three ICE vehicles that were launched in the country this year by the German carmaker.

The company has also introduced a total of 5 electric vehicles in our market this year. During the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, also revealed the company’s plan of installing 100 charging stations in a total of 75 cities. He added, around 40 charging stations are already in place, including some high-altitude locations. The brand is eyeing to set up the remaining charging points by the end of this year itself.

Revealed during the launch, Audi India is working on a ‘Workshop First’ concept, wherein the key focus is to set up more after-sales and service touchpoints for consumers across the nation. Currently, Audi operates via 29 showrooms, 49 workshops, and 13 Audi Approved Plus dealerships, spread around the country.

Talking of the Audi Q5 facelift, the luxury SUV dons a slew of changes in its facelifted avatar. The front-end now features a new single-frame grille and redesigned LED headlamps, along with a new front bumper. The rear face sees similar revisions as well. The changes include the addition of a new bumper and revised tail lamps. On the inside, the Q5 facelift sports a new 10.1-inch touchscreen for the infotainment unit with Audi’s MIB3 interface.

Under the hood is a  2.0L TFSI motor with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The engine boasts a peak power output of 249 Hp, while it churns out 370 Nm of max torque. The Audi Q5 facelift is also available with the company’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 EICMA: Royal Enfield unveils SG650 Concept showcasing future of RE design

2021 EICMA: Royal Enfield unveils SG650 Concept showcasing future of RE design

MSTI opens Vehicle Scrapping & Recycling unit in Noida: 200-minute process explained

MSTI opens Vehicle Scrapping & Recycling unit in Noida: 200-minute process explained

2021 Audi Q5 Facelift launched in India: Priced from Rs 58.93 lakh

2021 Audi Q5 Facelift launched in India: Priced from Rs 58.93 lakh

New Suzuki Avenis 125: All you need to know about this TVS NTorq rival

New Suzuki Avenis 125: All you need to know about this TVS NTorq rival

2021 EICMA: Royal Enfield unveils 120-year special edition Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650

2021 EICMA: Royal Enfield unveils 120-year special edition Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650

Toyota Belta unveiled for overseas markets: Reworked Maruti Suzuki Ciaz or more?

Toyota Belta unveiled for overseas markets: Reworked Maruti Suzuki Ciaz or more?

2022 Skoda Slavia: All you need to know about this new mid-size sedan

2022 Skoda Slavia: All you need to know about this new mid-size sedan

Express Mobility to hold 2021 EV Conference on 24th November: All details here

Express Mobility to hold 2021 EV Conference on 24th November: All details here

All-electric Audi Q5 e-tron unveiled: Features 6 & 7 seat layouts

All-electric Audi Q5 e-tron unveiled: Features 6 & 7 seat layouts

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: 5 big changes over outgoing model

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: 5 big changes over outgoing model

Hero MotoCorp's future EVs might be sold under 'Vida' brand: Name trademarked

Hero MotoCorp's future EVs might be sold under 'Vida' brand: Name trademarked

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift India launch on 7th December: Details

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift India launch on 7th December: Details

24th JK Tyre-FMSCI championship marks thrilling end for round 2

24th JK Tyre-FMSCI championship marks thrilling end for round 2

Bounce Infinity electric scooter India launch date out: Deliveries from early 2022

Bounce Infinity electric scooter India launch date out: Deliveries from early 2022

Ola manufactures 9 customised S1 Pro electric scooters for the Netherlands embassy in India

Ola manufactures 9 customised S1 Pro electric scooters for the Netherlands embassy in India

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S launched at Rs 79.50 lakh: India's most powerful hatchback

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S launched at Rs 79.50 lakh: India's most powerful hatchback

Renault Kwid achieves 4 lakh sales milestone in India in six years of launch

Renault Kwid achieves 4 lakh sales milestone in India in six years of launch

214hp, Rs 36 lakh Panigale V4 SP launched in India: Ducati's flagship superbike!

214hp, Rs 36 lakh Panigale V4 SP launched in India: Ducati's flagship superbike!

2021 Suzuki Avenis 125cc scooter launched at Rs 86,700: To rival TVS Ntorq 125, Yamaha RayZR

2021 Suzuki Avenis 125cc scooter launched at Rs 86,700: To rival TVS Ntorq 125, Yamaha RayZR

2021 Skoda Slavia India Unveil Highlights: City, Verna, Ciaz rival has finally arrived!

2021 Skoda Slavia India Unveil Highlights: City, Verna, Ciaz rival has finally arrived!