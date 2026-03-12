Audi India to hike prices by up to 2% from April 1

German luxury automaker Audi will increase prices across its entire India portfolio by up to 2% starting April 1, 2026, due to rising input costs and currency fluctuations.

German luxury carmaker Audi on Thursday said it will increase prices across its model range in India by up to 2% from April 1, 2026, citing rising input costs and currency fluctuations. The price revision will apply to the ex-showroom prices of the entire Audi India portfolio and This marks the first price increase announced by the company in 2026.

Why Audi is Increasing Prices

Balbir Singh Dhillon, brand director of Audi India, said the company has been witnessing cost pressures due to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and higher input costs, which have made the price adjustment necessary. “Due to recent rising input costs and currency fluctuations, we are implementing a price adjustment of up to 2% effective from April 1, 2026. We remain committed to minimising the impact of the price hike on our customers,” Dhillon said.

The price revision comes at a time when several luxury carmakers in India are grappling with rising import costs and volatile currency movements, particularly the euro–rupee equation. Many premium vehicles and components continue to be imported from Europe, making pricing sensitive to currency fluctuations.

Market Context

Rival luxury carmakers Volvo India, BMW India and Mercedes-Benz India had earlier announced price hikes effective January 1, 2026, citing similar pressures from higher input costs and foreign exchange movements.

Executives at Mercedes-Benz India had indicated earlier that the company may undertake periodic price revisions to offset the impact of rising costs linked to imports from Europe. The uneven euro–rupee exchange rate has been a key factor affecting pricing strategies in the luxury car segment. Industry observers expect more such revisions during the year as automakers seek to balance rising costs while maintaining margins in a competitive luxury vehicle market.