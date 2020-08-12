Audi India rolls out updated ‘myAudi Connect’ app: Key features, benefits listed!

The new version of the ‘myAudi Connect’ App builds on features like customer safety and security, Audi Concierge facility, driver behavior info, geo-location and also service bookings that were offered earlier.

Audi India has recently introduced the updated version of ‘myAudi Connect’ App for its customers. The company said in a press statement that in a first, the ‘myAudi Connect’ App will also be catering to potential customers and Audi fans. The latest version of the App offers multiple additional functions including login for Audi Club India members along with payment options to enable in-app merchandise purchase, exclusive offers from Audi Concierge and also offers on car-life products and online help and support. These features are on offer as standard for all Audi India customers. Moreover, the potential customers and enthusiasts get access to features including Augmented Reality, placement of test drive requests along with product brochures and service cost calculators amongst others. The new version of the ‘myAudi Connect’ App builds on features like customer safety and security, Audi Concierge facility, driver behavior info, geo-location and also service bookings that were offered earlier.

In its enhanced version, the ‘myAudi Connect’ App offers multiple benefits. First, you get access to Audi Club India where club members can share experiences and stories with other members. It is an exclusive owner’s community and this feature offers unparalleled benefits and gives the customer access to private events, a community newsfeed, video and photo gallery and an update on news modules. Apart from this, the Payments feature enables online payments to dealerships, paying for an event pass online, booking experiences online and also access to purchase aftersales and other Audi Car Life products.

One can also now purchase Audi merchandise via the app using a secure payment gateway. Moreover, Audi Concierge now offers an updated library of partner offers and co-branded promotions. It also allows for customization and personalization of services to suit customer requirements. Audi fans and non-Audi customers can also get access to Augmented Reality along with detailed product brochures, a product configurator and they can also place test-drive requests and access help desk for any kind of additional information on products and services. You also get the latest news and launch updates here.

For the customers, the app also serves as a platform to get solutions for real-time queries as well. Last but certainly not the least, the app offers online service bookings, in-app payments or purchases, offers and promotions, test-drive requests, Augmented Reality, online help and support along with safety and security with geo-location, driver score gamification and online support.

