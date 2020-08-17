Audi India rolls out service campaign: Huge savings on spare parts, extended warranty explained

The Audi campaign will help several customers get their vehicles in a road-worthy condition with minimum damage to the pocket during these trying times.

Starting today, Audi India has rolled out a comprehensive service campaign. It is called #ReadyToDrive and allows a customer to get huge discounts on spare parts, extended warranty or even service plans. On select compatible cars, the Audi MyConnect dongle will be provided at just 50 per cent of the cost. On eligible cars, extended warranty as well as other service plans will attract a 20 per cent lower cost. A complimentary lube service will be provided to cars that are more than five years old. For all models, if a customer is purchasing accessories or merchandise or even picks up something from the Audi collection, he/she will get 10 per cent off. On spare parts like disc brake pads, brake sensors or even the discs themselves, Audi India workshops are offering 20 per cent off.

This offer is valid only from August 17 to September 30, 2020. Given that a majority of the Audi cars might have been in a standstill position due to the lockdown, service is necessary. Audi India encouraging its customers to bring in their cars for service and on top of it, giving a discount is all the more heartening. The brake pads or even disc will suffer the most if a vehicle is inactive and has been kept in one place for a long time. Getting discounts on these consumable parts is what a customer might appreciate more.

Audi India recently launched the RS7 car. Its forthcoming launch will be the RS Q8, an SUV that is known for its superlative performance. It is the fastest SUV around the Nurburgring and one can now book this SUV for just Rs 15 lakh. The launch might happen later this month. We will bring you all the information related to it and will also be driving the car. Stay tuned and don’t forget to subscribe to our Youtube channel.

