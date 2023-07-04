Audi India records 97% growth in sales in H1 2023: Q8 e-tron launch soon

Audi India delivered 3,474 cars in the first half of 2023, recording a 97 percent YoY growth. The company will also expand its EV portfolio with the launch of the Q8 e-tron this festive season.

Audi India has revealed its sales figures for H1 2023. The Indian subsidiary of this German car manufacturer retailed 3,474 cars in the January to June 2023 period, recording a 97 percent YoY growth. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 1,765 units. Audi’s used car business, Approved: plus, also witnessed a 53 percent YoY growth in sales.

Audi India’s H1 2023 Sales:

According to Audi India, a robust sales performance has been witnessed in the first half of 2023 on the back of strong demand, growth in the luxury car segment, evolving demographics and favourable economic conditions. Taking forward the electrification strategy, Audi India recently introduced the ‘Charge my Audi’ feature on the ‘myAudiConnect’ app. It is a one-stop solution that gives Audi e-tron customers access to 750+ charging points across the country via the app.

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in June 2023: Honda Elevate to Maruti Jimny

Audi India’s product portfolio currently includes sedans like the A4, A6, S5 Sportback & A8 L and SUVs such as Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5, Q7 & Q8. The company’s performance-oriented RS models and EVs include the RS5 Sportback, RS Q8, e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT. Audi will soon launch the Q8 e-tron as well in the Indian market.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the sales, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “Our performance in the first half of the year, despite supply challenges and rising input costs has laid the foundation for a successful second half of the year. Our volume models are seeing strong demand and the top-of-the-line cars are also growing in healthy numbers. Our electric range will soon witness a new model the Audi Q8 e-tron and we are confident of continued success in this segment.”

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: For the gypsy at heart off-road and on-road

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.