Audi India posts 101% hike in sales for year 2021: A4 & Q5 boosted sales tally

Audi India records a 101 per cent growth in sales for the CY2021 over CY2020. The carmaker sold a total of 3,293 units in the Indian market last year. New all-electric models also helped in increased sales figures.

Audi India has closed the sales tally for the year 2021 with an increment of 101 per cent in comparison to the year 2020. The German luxury carmaker retailed 3,293 vehicles in the Indian market last year. The company claims that the five new all-electric models launched in the country last year have propelled the growth. Alongside, Audi India introduced a slew of ICE vehicles in the Indian market. In fact, the best-sellers – A4 and Q5, are a part of that pack. Increased demand for high-end vehicles like the Q8, A8 L, and A6 was also observed. However, the order bank was largely filled by the volume generators – A4, A6, and Q8.

Performance-centric offerings, namely the RS 5 Sportback, S5 Sportback, RS 7 & RS Q8, also contributed to the order book. Currently, the German brand has a long line-up of vehicles in the Indian market, comprising A4, A6, A8L, Q2, Q5, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback, RS 7, RS Q8, e-tron, e-tron Sportback, e-tron GT, and RS e-tron GT. Soon, the company will also launch the Q7 facelift in our market.

On the achievement of a 101 per cent hike in sales, Mr. Balbir Dhillon, Head of Audi India, quoted, “We are very happy with our performance in 2021 despite hitting roadblocks posed by the unfortunate second wave of the pandemic and other global issues like semiconductor shortage, increased commodity prices, shipment challengers, etc. At over 101%, our sales have more than doubled compared to last year. 2021 was a big year for us with nine new models launched, marking our entry into the Indian EV market with five electric cars launches.We are currently the only brand to have five electric cars on offer. Products like the Audi Q8, Audi A4, Audi A6, and our RS models continued their strong performance and we have a good order bank already for the start of 2022. On the retail front – not only we opened new car showrooms and workshops but also doubled our pre-owned car facilities in 2021.”

Mr. Dhillon added, “2022 is going to be another power-packed year for Audi India. We will continue to focus on our Strategy 2025 that focuses on Customer Centricity, Digitalization, Products and Network. With our promising portfolio of volume, performance, and electric cars, we will continue to redefine luxury for our customers. We will have our full-strength of our models back in the country and are confident of a strong performance in the months ahead.”