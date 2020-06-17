Audi India performance cars are back: 600hp RS7 Sportback launch soon

The new Audi RS7 has a 4.0-litre, bi-turbo petrol engine coupled with a 48v mild hybrid system and a torque converter. The 0-100kmph time quoted for this 4-seater is 3.6 seconds.

By:Updated: Jun 17, 2020 12:20 PM

Audi India, during the BS6 transition, removed all its performance cars from the website. While we thought this is the last of Audi performance cars in the market, the company assured us in an interaction that at the opportune time, they will be getting these cars back. Now comes the first launch of the season – the all-new Audi RS7 Sportback. The Audi RS7 Sportback was always considered in India as a performance sedan with equal luxury features at the core and the new one aims to build on it. The car will be launched in July this year. Audi India has already started teasing the car on its website as well as social media handles. The car looks very much the same as the outgoing model but then amongst all the Audi models, it is relatively easier to identify the Audi RS7 because of its low and purposeful stance.

It has a honeycomb grille with big air dams. It is likely that the Indian market will get 20-inch wheels while globally, the Audi RS7 is available with 21- and 22-inch wheels. The fat exhaust tips with the coupe-like silhouette that signals the car means business. Inside, there is Alcantara leather upholstery with the option to go for any other fabric of the customer’s choice. Audi’s virtual cockpit too is present here. There is also the leather-wrapped steering wheel that brings along with it paddle shifters.

As far as the engine is concerned, it is a stonker. The 4.0-litre, twin-turbo engine produces 600hp and a colossal 800Nm. This engine is coupled with a 48v mild-hybrid system. Power is sent to all four wheels through an 8-speed torque converter. Audi claims a 0-100kmph time of just 3.6s. It shouldn’t be bad on the mileage front as well, returning around 9kmpl, with the hybrid assistance.

We expect Audi to take advantage of the 2,500 cars limit under homologation and bring in this car as a CBU. Expect the price to be around Rs 1.5cr as this behemoth goes up against the BMW M5 and the E63S AMG.

