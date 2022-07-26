Audi India opens Audi Approved: plus facility in Coimbatore

Audi India offers 24×7 Roadside Assistance and complete vehicle history under the Audi Approved: plus programme. Through the program, customers can also take advantage of easy financing and insurance benefits.

The German luxury car manufacturer Audi, today announced the inauguration of a new Audi Approved plus: pre-owned luxury car facility in Coimbatore, The new showroom will cater to the rising demand for pre-owned luxury cars in Coimbatore, enabling buyers to upgrade without having to spend on a new luxury car.

According to the company ,In order to ensure customers’ peace of mind while purchasing the vehicle, all pre-owned models displayed and sold by Audi Approved: plus showrooms undergo thorough 300+ multi-point inspections as well as thorough multiple-level quality checks and a full on-road test.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “There is a growing demand for luxury cars and pre-owned luxury cars in Coimbatore and the overall region of Tamil Nadu. We have a strong presence in the region catering to new car buyers and are also growing the footprint of our Audi Approved: plus facilities to welcome buyers to the Audi brand earlier than they would have thought possible. I am confident that our buyers will enjoy these cars on the beautiful roads and scenic locations in Tamil Nadu.”

Audi India offers 24×7 Roadside Assistance and complete vehicle history under the Audi Approved: plus programme. Through the program, customers can also take advantage of easy financing and insurance benefits.

Mr. C. R. Anandakrishnan, Dealer Principal, Audi Coimbatore said, “We have a long-standing partnership with Audi in India and are very happy to extend this further with the inauguration of our new facility Audi Approved: plus in Coimbatore. We look forward to welcoming new buyers to the Audi family and establishing a fruitful, long-term relationship.”