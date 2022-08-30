Audi India launches new Audi Q3 at starting price of Rs 44.89 lakh

The SUV is available in two variants-Premium plus and Technology. Premium Plus has a price tag of Rs. 44.89 lakhs (ex-showroom) and Rs.50.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Technology variant.

The German luxury carmaker Audi has rolled out the second generation of Audi Q3 in India, featuring more sporty features and spacious interior. The luxury SUV is available in two variants-Premium plus and Technology. The company said that the deliveries for the new Audi Q3 will commence by the end of the year.

The Premium Plus variant has a starting price tag of Rs. 44.89 lakhs (ex-showroom), while the Technology variant will be retails at Rs.50.39 lakhs (ex-showroom). Compared to its predecessor, the Audi Q3 looks more sportier and is larger in all dimensions.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Today, we enhanced our product line-up with the launch of the new Audi Q3. The Audi Q3 has been amongst our best-sellers in India and a segment leader, and we are confident that the new Audi Q3 will replicate its success.

Under the hood of new Audi Q3

The new Audi Q3 comes equipped with the quattro all-wheel drive system as standard, a 2-litre TFSI petrol engine which is able to churn out 188bhp of power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The company claims that it can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds and has a top speed of 222 kmph.

New Audi Q3 Colour schemes and exterior

The new Audi Q3 is available in five exterior colour options – Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue. It is also equipped with the LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, high gloss styling package and comfort key with gesture-controlled tailgate.

Furthermore, It has the largest boot in the comparative segment, having a capacity of 530 litres.

New Audi Q3 interior and features

The interior consists of two colour options including – Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige with leatherette seat upholstery. The luxury SUV is Featuring a host of features such as MMI Navigation plus with MMI touch, Audi Drive Select, wireless charging, ambient lighting package of 30 different colours, power adjustable front seats, Audi sound system with ten speakers and six airbags.

Customers can book the new Audi Q3 online on the official website of Audi India and through ‘myAudi connect’ app, while the company is also offering several ownership benefits which includes a 5-year Extended Warranty program and a 3-year / 50,000 km Comprehensive Service Value Package for the first 500 customers. Existing Audi India customers can also receive the loyalty benefits.