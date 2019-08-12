Audi India launches monsoon campaign: Exchange bonus of up to Rs 2.5 lakh and more

In order to facilitate its customers during the ongoing monsoon season, Audi India has announced the launch of its limited period monsoon campaign by the name of 'Defy the rains- Effortlessly'. Under this campaign, which will remain active from August 12th of August 20th, Audi customers can avail attractive offers on a number of services. For doing the same, they just have to reach their nearest authorised Audi dealership. Under this monsoon campaign, customers will be offered with a complimentary 50 point check-up which includes General-Technical, Exterior-Interior, Air- conditioning, Brake and Tyres, Undercarriage, Road test and Post Road test parameters.

In addition to this, customers will be able to avail a 20 per cent concession on brake pads, brake discs and brake sensors. Furthermore, a 20 per cent rebate will be offered on Audi genuine accessories along with collection items. Separate packages will be offered through which customers can avail a 15 per cent discount on extended warranty along with a 20 per cent discount on roadside assistance. Those opting for Pirelli branded tyres will be offered with a 10 per cent discount. For those who want to exchange their existing vehicle for a brand-new Audi, will be offered with on-spot evaluation along with trade-in offers. Also, on the purchase of a new car, Audi India will offer an exchange bonus of up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

In other news, Audi India has recently showcased its fully-electric SUV e-Tron in India. The same is expected to launch in India either sometime later this year of early 2020. The company which plans to sell 200 models of this electric SUV in India, is likely to price this vehicle well above Rs 1 crore. When launched, this all-electric German SUV will not have a direct competitor per se. However, at a later date, it will face competition from the Jaguar E-Pace when the same makes an entry in the Indian market.