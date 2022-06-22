Audi India launches Audi Club Rewards program for customers

Audi India has launched its Audi Club Rewards program for customers. As a part of this reward program, the customers will get exclusive access, segment-first privileges, bespoke experiences, and more.

German luxury car manufacturer Audi’s Indian subsidiary, Audi India, has today announced a one-of-a-kind rewards program for its customers. Christened ‘Audi Club Rewards,’ this reward program will offer exclusive access, segment-first privileges and bespoke experiences to the Audi India customers. Audi Club Rewards is open to all existing owners (including Audi Approved: plus owners) and even future customers of the company.

Rewards that add more experiences to your luxurious lifestyle.



Get exclusive privileges and experiences, every time you interact with Audi, with the Audi Club Rewards.



Learn more: https://t.co/bthaefJD8l #AudiClubRewards #FutureIsAnAttitude pic.twitter.com/4AcYbDIxt2 — Audi India (@AudiIN) June 22, 2022

Commenting on the same, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Today, we are taking forward our human-centric strategy with the launch of a segment-first, loyalty program for our customers – Audi Club Rewards. Audi Club Rewards offers unique experiences, partner privileges, reward points and much more. At Audi India, we are expanding beyond products, to become a lifestyle service provider.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

“We are enhancing the ownership experience for our customers and with Audi Club Rewards’ segment-first privileges, we are setting benchmarks in the luxury automobile segment. We are confident that our customers can look forward to rewarding luxury experiences,” he added. Audi India’s customers can log in to the ‘myAudi Connect’ App and register to be a part of Audi Club Rewards.

Mr Dhillon further noted, “Audi India has been making steady inroads into the services space over the last few years with engaging lifestyle initiatives like the Audi Concierge (for anything luxury beyond the car, call Audi Concierge) and several engagement campaigns on the ‘myAudi Connect’ application. In the space of loyalty programs, we have run pilots in different geographies over the last year, and these have revealed that customers are always on the lookout for rewarding experiences.”

“True to our name, we have listened and developed this unique amalgamation of rewards, encompassing car-related services and lifestyle experiences,” he added. It is worth mentioning that with Audi Club Rewards, customers will get access to a host of privileges, including Welcome Privileges, Earning Rewards and redeeming reward points on Audi products and services, Referral Rewards, Partner Benefits and Privileges along with access to a host of member-exclusive products and services.

Also Read: Ola Electric S1 Pro Move OS 2.0 update: All you need to know

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.