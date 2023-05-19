Audi India introduces complimentary EV charging for e-tron owners

Audi India has introduced complimentary EV charging for e-tron owners till August 2023. Thanks to its partnership with other EV charging companies, 750+ charging points will be available for Audi EV customers across India.

Audi India recently announced the introduction of the new ‘Charge my Audi’ feature on the myAudiConnect app. It is aimed to serve as a one-stop solution that gives e-tron customers access to multiple EV charging partners. The application currently includes five charging partners – Aargo EV Smart, Charge Zone, Relux Electric, LionCharge and Zeon Charging. Audi e-tron customers will benefit from complimentary charging across the network till August 2023.

Introducing 'Charge My Audi', designed to make all your journeys, effortlessly electric. Connect to the myAudi Connect App and explore features: One stop app for multiple charging stations, route planner, single payment gateway and more.#AudiIndia #ChargeMyAudi #MyAudiConnectapp pic.twitter.com/PZeFkbXRZM — Audi India (@AudiIN) May 17, 2023

Audi e-tron models on sale in India:

Audi sells its electric vehicles under the e-tron brand name. The company’s EV portfolio in India includes the Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55, Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT. The German car manufacturer will launch the new Audi Q8 e-tron in India later this year.

Also Read: Upcoming SUVs under Rs 10 lakh in India: Hyundai Exter to Maruti Jimny

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Audi India is focused on customer centricity. We are continuously evaluating and introducing solutions for our customers that make the ownership experience hassle-free. ‘Charge my Audi’ is a one-of-a-kind, industry-first initiative that maximizes customer convenience. Ever since we introduced e-tron to India, we have focused on building a comprehensive ecosystem to support the transition to electric mobility.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Audi Q7 Facelift Review:

He further added, “Along with our partners, we have an extensive charging network to alleviate range anxiety and help customers experience the true joy of owning an e-tron. There are 750+ charge points currently available to e-tron owners and we will grow this number exponentially.”

Also Read: Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Can it outshine its competitors?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.