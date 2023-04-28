Audi India inaugurates new 3S, Approved: plus facility in Raipur

Audi India has inaugurated a new 3S facility in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. An Audi approved: plus showroom is also a part of the same premises and this is the company’s 23rd pre-owned facility in India.

Audi India, the German luxury car manufacturer Audi’s Indian subsidiary, has inaugurated a new 3S facility in Raipur. Located at Ring road no. 1, Sarona – this new state-of-the-art showroom is an integrated 3S facility (sales, service and spares) and Audi approved: plus is also part of the same premises. This is the company’s 23rd pre-owned facility in the Indian market.

Spread across an area of 30,000 sq. ft. and four floors, this new 3S facility has a ten-car display and a five-bay workshop. It is also an e-tron dealership that houses a 22kW electric car charger. It includes a display for Audi Approved: plus cars too. Audi claims that its Approved: plus pre-owned vehicles undergo 300+ multi-point checks and get 24×7 Roadside Assistance as well.

Speaking at the inauguration, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “Chhattisgarh has immense potential and an appetite for luxury as well as pre-owned cars. We are happy to inaugurate a new 3S facility in Raipur that will cater to the region and nearby areas. Audi India is on a growth path and we will continue to expand as per market demand.”

Prashant Kesharwani, Dealer Principal, Audi Raipur said, “The city of Raipur is brimming with aspirations of luxury, and is home to several admirers of the Audi brand. We are very happy to take forward our association with Audi India with this new 3S facility. We will of the very best of luxury and we look forward to welcoming our customers.”

