Audi India hikes price up to 2.4% across portfolio

Audi says that the price hike is a result of rising input and supply chain costs and will come into effect from September 20, 2022.

Audi India has announced a price hike across its entire model range by up to 2.4%. The German brand has a lineup that includes models such as the Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS 5 Sportback, and the Audi RS Q8.

The German company has also recently initiated bookings for the upcoming new Audi Q3 SUV in India. The pre-launch bookings for Q3 have been initiated on the company’s official website, as well as through the ‘myAudi Connect’ application. Interested customers can get their cars reserved by paying a token amount of Rs 2 lakh and Audi India has informed that the first 500 customers will also benefit from several ownership benefits including an Extended Warranty and a Comprehensive Service Package. Deliveries for the new 2023 Audi Q3 are likely to start towards the end of 2022.

Audi has also decided to shift its focus to electric cars in India for the next decade. The brand plans to reduce making cars powered by combustion engines and it has already forayed into the luxury EV business. In September last year, Audi launched the e-tron GT and RS GT electric sports car in India at a starting price of Rs. 1.79 crore, ex-showroom.

Under the e-tron brand, the company comprises a wide range including the Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55 and India’s first electric supercars, the Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT.