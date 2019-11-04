Audi India to focus on petrol, hybrids and electric vehicles post BS6: Diesel still under evaluation

Post the implementation of BS6 emission regulation, Audi India will focus on petrol as well as alternative fuel technologies. Existing diesel engines from the German automaker will not be carried forward. The carmaker is considering to launch hybrids and plug-in hybrids in the Indian market. Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon told PTI "BS-VI we will start with petrol only, across all models but diesel is not completely out of the picture,".

"Going forward we will launch only petrol and we will also have electric cars coming to India. Whether we will completely exit diesel is something we are still on our drawing board," he added. Dhillon was responding to a query on whether the company will follow the footsteps of the likes of Maruti Suzuki and Renault which had announced that they will not be selling diesel vehicles once BS-VI emission norms come into effect from April 2020 due to vehicle affordability issues.

Audi had earlier too stated that it was driving away from diesel technology as the future is in electric and hybrid vehicles. "We have to also keep in mind there are other technologies, such as mild hybrids and plug-in hybrids. As we go forward we will also experiment with multiple technologies," he added. Moreover, he said, "Government has allowed us to use certain cars to be imported -- 2,500 cars annually -- without homologation (conformity with Indian regulations). Those are the space around which we will be playing more and more and see what works for India."

Asked if Audi could deliver if there was demand from customers for diesel option of its popular SUVs after BS-VI comes into effect, he said, "In the short term, (for) Q7 we don't have diesel. If some customers say we want only diesel, we may not have a solution for them for some time." "If somebody asks for a Q7 in diesel on April 1, I have to say no. We are not close to the topic but as of now I will not just say no but will convince the customer to buy petrol."

Dhillon said Audi's decision to drive away from diesel has also to been influenced by changing customer buying behaviour with petrol finding more acceptance. "At one point of the time, the (luxury) industry was almost 100 per cent diesel. Barring the sports cars, everything else was diesel. But in the last few years, including the current year, we are already seeing 30-35 per cent petrol. "As we go forward, the customers are also very fairly accepting the petrol technology. The customers are more open-ended, more favourable or more open-minded towards accepting new technologies," he said.