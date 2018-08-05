Audi India bags the second place at Audi Twin Cup: 2500 dealers from 34 countries participated



2018 Audi Twin cup saw about 2500 teams from Audi dealers in 34 countries taking part in the various competition and team Audi India claimed the second spot in the 'Technology' category in the International finals. The 14th edition of the Audi International Twin Cup was held in Austria and the finale saw 67 teams qualifying for the final round. The two-day event further showcased the skills and technical expertise in typical customer situations ranging from the check-in inspection to diagnosing hidden defects and carrying out repairs according to Audi standards and specifications.

Speaking about the win at the Audi Twin Cup, Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India said that this initiative recognizes the work done by Audi's dealer partners. "It is a proud moment for us to have bagged the second position in the ‘Technology’ category of the world finals of the Audi International Twin Cup 2018. This clearly displays the level of service expertise and technical knowledge of the Audi India team when it comes to consistent customer focus.”

The event was focussed around the customers and priority this year in the theoretical and practical tasks involved the Audi SQ7. The teams displayed the workflow followed in challenging times and provide individualized customer support. The technical inspection and guided troubleshooting for features like the 360-degree camera system also put their technical skill and precision to the test.

“It is not easy to compete amongst 34 different technology teams that are well versed with the technical knowledge and are highly efficient in their work. Overcoming these challenges, Audi India team fought hard and bagged the second slot in the ‘Technology’ category. By delivering on a framework moderated by AUDI AG, the team from India has clearly validated that the Audi service and technical knowledge is clearly at par with the level of service offered worldwide by Audi,” added Rahil Ansari.

Slovakia won the first place in the ‘Technology’ category, followed by Audi India and then Audi Australia competing for the podium. In the Service category, Japan bagged the top-spot followed by Russia and the United Kingdom. Team India stood at fifth position in the ‘Service’ and overall Twin category.