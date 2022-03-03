Audi India announces price hike of up to 3% across line-up from April 1, 2022

Audi India will increase the prices of all its cars from April 1, 2022. The company’s current Indian portfolio includes the likes of the Audi A4, A6, A8 L, Q2, Q5, Q7, Q8, e-tron range, and more.

German luxury car manufacturer – Audi’s Indian subsidiary, Audi India, has today announced that the company will be increasing the prices of its entire model range by up to 3 per cent from April 1, 2022. As per the carmaker, the rising input costs is the primary reason for this price hike. This will be the second price hike for Audi cars in 2022 as the company increased the prices of its products in January as well.

Commenting on the announcement of a price hike across the entire Audi India line-up, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “At Audi India, we are committed to operating a sustainable business model. With rising input costs and changing Forex rates, we are required to take a price hike of up to 3% across our model range.”

Audi India’s current line-up of products includes petrol-powered SUVs, sedans, and a bunch of EVs too. The company’s petrol-powered sedan line-up includes the Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, and Audi S5 Sportback. The company’s SUV line-up consists of Audi Q2, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, and Audi Q8. Some high-performance Audis currently on sale in India are the Audi RS 5 Sportback, Audi RS 7, and the Audi RS Q8.

The German car manufacturer also sells a bunch of electric vehicles in India under the e-tron brand, including the Audi e-tron 50, Audi etron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55, Audi e-tron GT, and Audi RS e-tron GT. With Audi India announcing a price hike from April 1, 2022, we might soon see other car manufacturers following the suit.

