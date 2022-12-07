Audi India announces price hike of up to 1.7% across line-up from January 1, 2023

Audi India will increase the price of all its cars and SUVs by up to 1.7% from January 1, 2023. The company’s current product portfolio includes the Audi A4, A6, A8 L, Q3, Q5, Q7, Q8, etc.

Audi India has today announced a price hike across its model range. The Indian subsidiary of this German luxury carmaker will be increasing the ex-showroom price of all its cars and SUVs by up to 1.7 percent from January 1, 2023. According to the car manufacturer, rising input and operational costs is the primary reason for this price hike.

However, it is worth mentioning that increasing the prices of vehicles in January every year has been a common practice in the Indian automotive industry and all OEMs follow the suit. Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The primary objective of Audi India’s business strategy focuses on a model that begets profitability and sustainability.”

He added, “The price correction is affected as a result of the rising supply-chain-related input and operational costs. The new price range for our models is directed at maintaining the premium price positioning of our brand, ensuring sustainable growth for Audi India and our dealer partners. As a brand, we have always focused on human centricity and we continue to ensure that the impact of the price hike is as minimal as possible for our customers.”

Audi India’s current product portfolio includes sedans: Audi A4, A6 & A8 L; SUVs: Audi Q3, Q5, Q7 & Q8; and performance-oriented models: Audi S5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback & RSQ8. The company’s electric vehicle portfolio under the e-tron brand comprises the Audi e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55 and even the Audi e-tron GT & RS e-tron GT.

