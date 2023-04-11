Audi India announces price hike for select SUVs

Following Mercedes-Benz and BMW, Audi has announced a price hike for its SUVs, effective today.

German carmaker Audi has announced a price increase of 1.6 percent on the Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback starting May 1, 2023. The brand also recently increased the prices of the Audi Q8 Celebration, Audi RS5 and Audi S5 by up to 2.4 percent.

Commenting on the price hike, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “At Audi India, we strive to give our customers the best, but the rise in customs duty and input costs have compelled us to amend our prices upwards. While we have tried to absorb the impact at various levels, the current situation necessitates an increase in price.”

Audi’s closest competitor in India, Mercedes-Benz also announced a price hike recently. The German carmaker hiked prices by up to 5 percent across its lineup in India from April 1, owing to a sharp increase in forex in the last four months and rising input costs.

Mercedes-Benz was not the only German carmaker to hike prices, as BMW also hiked prices effective April 1. BMW hiked prices by up to 3.5 percent across its range, citing an increase in material and logistics costs.