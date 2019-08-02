Audi inaugurates new digitised showroom with Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality Studio: myAudi Connect App launched

Audi India has introduced a new modernised theme for their dealerships in India with the new sales outlet in Gurugram. The German manufacturer has introduced a new myAudi Connect smartphone app in India along with new Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Studio at the dealership in Sector 29, Gurugram.

The new digital app and initiates have been launched as a first of its kind in the premium and luxury vehicle segment in India. The myAudi Connect App is designed to allow customers to book a service slot, view the vehicle’s service history (available for new and used Audi vehicles), virtual storage of vehicle documents, Geo-fencing, vehicle tracking, roadside assistance, SOS alert and more. The service will be offered on a subscription basis which would cost Rs 19,999 annually.

As a part of their new initiative, Audi has launched its first ‘Digital Retail” outlet that makes the entire experience paperless. The new Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality elements at the dealership that allows the customer to experience the look and feel of the car being configured.

The new dealership has a 21 car display capacity and is spread over 10,500 square feet. The service facility at the same dealership spreads over 48,000 square feet with 33 bays with a state-of-the-art body shop.

Audi has announced that the E-Tron electric SUV will be launched in India by the end of the year, and the vehicle is on display at the dealership in Gurugram. Additionally, the German automaker has announced that booking for the new Audi A8 is now open and will be launched in India by the end of 2019. Potential customers for the E-Tron and A8 can use the Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality studio for a virtual tour of the vehicle and configure it to their liking before they make their purchase. The Studio will allow the A8 to be shown including the exterior, interior, change the allow wheels, interior dashboard trims and other options and make their personalised selections. It can even show the customer how the vehicle will look in their very own driveway with Augmented Reality. The studio can also simulate massage function and airbag deployment virtually.