Audi Gurgaon showroom reopens! How this dealership can help bolster Audi sales in India

A dealership closure may not sound like a lot if you have a large network of dealers and sell at all city tiers, but for luxury brand key dealerships in key locations contribute to a palpable sales turn-over. As is the case with Audi that was dealt a massive blow when they shut down their dealerships in the NCR last year. Allegations of fraud against the dealer partners were cited as the primary reason. Their annual sales dipped from 7,800 units to 6,463 indicating a downfall of about 18 per cent. Now while this cannot be solely attributed to the loss of the dealership, Audi estimates this as one of the primary contributors. It was only a matter of time before the company responded.

As of today, Audi has announced that they will restart their sales and services out of their Audi Gurugram service facility. The facility, which encompasses a total area of 48,168 sq. ft will offer 33 bays and houses exclusive state-of-the-art body shop facilities. In totality, the workshop which will be managed by Kristan Auto will have the capacity to service up to 45 cars in a single shift using its 33 bays. The technicians, trained by Audi, ensure the efficient upkeep of Audi vehicles with approved equipment, tools and technologies to meet the Audi standards.

Speaking on the development Rahil Ansari, Head of Audi India expressed his happiness at the re-opening of Audi’s Gurgaon facility, considering that North India has traditionally been their most expansive market. Ansari went on to say that the Northern part of the country is the luxury capital and leads in luxury trends. Ansari concluded welcoming their new associates from Kristan Auto and expressed confidence that they would soon reinforce the brand's presence in the Delhi NCR Markets.

As of now, Audi, this should be a normalizer for Audi, bringing back some modicum of sales to Audi India but, a refresher to their range of products will be the ultimate cure to Audi’s ailing sales!