Audi e-tron to be launched in India later this year; 200+ units expected to be sold

Its no secret that Audi is planning to bring in the e-tron SUV to the Indian market. The German carmaker held a preview of the vehicle in India last night. The Audi e-tron will go on sale in India later this year or by early 2020. At this preview event, Audi India confirmed a lot of details that were previously unknown about the model plans. These include the charging infrastructure as well as the sales numbers. So, here is the lowdown of all that happened at the preview event.

Audi, in 2018, had maintained that the e-tron will be launched in India this year. The manufacturer says that launch plans may be delayed slightly and the vehicle could be in showrooms in early 2020. However, the current mood is to ensure that the late-2019 deadline is met. Dealers have been asked to set up fast charging stations. With this DC fast charger, a customer can charge their e-tron up to 80 per cent of its capacity in less than 30 minutes. A regular home charging solution will take around 8.5hrs to fully charge the SUV's batteries.

Audi India also confirmed that they plan to sell around 200 e-trons in a year. Given that the e-tron is going to be a full import and will cost upwards of a crore, this number seems highly optimistic. However, given the fact that the e-tron is a very capable vehicle and has a range of 400km, it is likely that the elite may just lap it. This 5-seater electric SUV gets a 125kW electric motor in the front axle while a 140kW unit propels the rear. A 95kWh battery pack powers both the motors. Power is slightly rated above 400PS while the torque is 660Nm. Audi claims a 0-100kmph time just shy of six seconds while the top whack is electronically limited to 200kmph.

While the vehicle's capability was never to be doubted, the equipment it will come with is pretty impressive too. This will include cameras in the place of mirrors, wireless mobile phone charging and more. If you were to ask us about the cameras, then the recent government diktat ensures that 2500 CBUs can be brought in without the need for them to be homologated. Audi India will definitely want to take advantage of this and ensure that the e-tron is as fully loaded as possible. This should ensure that customers get the latest for their money.