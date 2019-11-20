2019 LA Auto Show: Audi e-Tron Sportback all-electric SUV with a coupe styled roof line unveiled

At the 2019 LA Auto Show, Audi has revealed the new Audi e-Tron Sportback giving its first-ever all-electric SUV the sweeping coupe-like roofline. As SUV-Coupe models are a growing trend and in demand, Audi would inevitably introduce one for its latest EV.

Styling is where the e-Tron Sportback differed from its regularly shaped sibling. At the front, although the Sportback model retains the signature hexagonal grille, the front bumper is styled with a more aggressive look with larger air-curtains with an accented surround. The headlamps are identical LEDs with the same deign however, the wheel designs on the sport back model are styled to provide a differentiated look. In profile, the e-Tron and the Sportback are similar, although the being an SUV Coupe, the roofline right from the B-pillar to the back has been reworked to provide a more sleek and seamless look. At the rear, the C-Pillar is significantly raked when compared to the standard model, with the edge of the tail-gate featuring a small spoiler. The rear diffuser is also been reworked however, the rest of the styling has been kept in-line with what was present in the standard model.

What new in the e-Tron Sportback in terms of technology is the headlamps which for the first time are a digital Matrix LED headlamps, the first on a series production model. The system can control individual pixels which allow the system to control the beam with exceptional precision.

Under the floor is the same battery from the regular model which has a capacity of 95 kWh. At the front and rear axles are electric motors which are capable of generating a combined power of 402bhp, offering a maximum driving range of 446kms which is approximately 10kms more than what the standard model offers due to the improved aerodynamics of the new e-Tron Sportback.