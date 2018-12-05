Audi E-Tron GT to appear in upcoming ‘Avengers 4’ movie: Tony Stark’s new expensive toy?

Audi invited Robert Downey Jr. to pull the wraps off the E-Tron GT Concept at a private event before the first media day. Considering Mr Downey Jr. with the new Audi and his obvious connect with the Avengers franchise and hence with Tony Stark's love for Audis, there were speculations. So, folks at Autoblog confirmed it with Audi that the new E-Tron GT Concept will indeed make an appearance in the new 'Avengers 4' film. The tech advanced electric four-door coupe concept will most likely have Tony Stark behind the wheel.

The fact that Audi didn't keep very hush about it is that they would know too that fans will not be surprised if a new Audi concept features in an Avengers movie. Marvel's superhero franchise has had a long association with Audi cars.

Tony Stark drove the Audi R8 in the first 'Iron Man' film in 2008. The second 'Iron Man' saw him driving the R8 Spyder and 'Iron Man 3', he drove the R8 E-Tron. Audi cars have made several appearances in Avengers films over the years. And now, it will be the new E-Tron GT concept.

Audi e-Tron GT concept breaks cover! Over 400 km range and next-level fast charging

Audi E-Tron is now a lot closer towards production. It is powered by two electric motors with 90 kWh battery pack. The powertrain generates a maximum power output of 590 hp allowing 0 to 100 km/h sprint time in just 3.5 seconds. The GT concept accelerates from 0 to 200 kmph in 12 seconds and the top speed has been restricted to 240 km/h in the favour of a generous range of over 400 km.

The new Audi e-Tron GT concept shares its tech with the Porsche Taycan and hence, it also supports fast charging. All thanks to this, the battery of the electric coupe can be charged to 80 percent in just 20 minutes. This makes it the fastest charging cars currently available in the market even beating the Teslas. The new Audi e-Tron GT will go on sale in the coming two years with deliveries set to begin in the year 2021.