Audi e-Tron GT concept breaks cover! Over 400 km range and next-level fast charging

German carmaker Audi has taken the wraps off the all-new e-Tron GT concept at the ongoing LA Auto show. The four door all-electric coupe has taken inspiration from the e-Tron SUV in multiple ways. The body of the Audi e-Tron GT concept is a mix of aluminium, carbon and high strength steel that has helped in significant weight reduction. The front end of the new Audi e-Tron GT concept gets matrix LED headlights along with laser high beam that claim to offer much better illumination than conventional units. The interiors of the new Audi e-Tron GT concept are premium and the center console along with the instrument cluster get colour screens.

As you would expect, the driver can adjust the appearance and layout of the screens as per his or her requirements. Recycled fabrics have been used on the seats along with armrests and the center console. Being a grand turismo, the Audi e-Tron GT concept gets a generous 450 litres of storage space at rear. In case the space is not enough for you, there is an additional 100 litres of space under the hood.

The Audi e-Tron GT gets power from a 90 kWh battery pack coupled with two electric motors. The powertrain generates a maximum power output of 590 hp and a sprint from 0 to 100 kmph comes in just 3.5 seconds. The GT concept accelerates from 0 to 200 kmph in 12 seconds and the top speed has been restricted to 240 kmph in the favour of a generous range of over 400 km.

The new Audi e-Tron GT concept shares its tech with the Porsche Taycan and hence, it also supports fast charging. All thanks to this, the battery of the electric coupe can be charged to 80 percent in just 20 minutes. This makes it the fastest charging cars currently available in the market even beating the Teslas. The new Audi e-Tron GT will go on sale in the coming two years with deliveries set to begin in the year 2021.

