Audi celebrates 5 years of the A3 in India: prices slashed by around Rs 5 lakh

In September 2014, Audi India introduced its smallest car yet for the Indian market – the Audi A3 sedan. Then in 2017 Audi updated the car with a new petrol engine and some cool tech and refreshed design. As of 2019, the Audi 3 sedan has been on sale in India for around 5 years so Audi has decided to celebrate the occasion by attracting more customers to the dealerships by slashing the price of the A3 by around Rs 5 lakh.

As a part of the fifth anniversary of the model, the A3 sedan range now starts from Rs 29 lakh all the way up to Rs 32 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan-India). The A3 in India is offered tow petrol trims: 35 TFSI Premium Plus and the 35 TFSI Technology. The diesel options on the A3 include the 35 TDI Premium Plus and the 35 TDI Technology.

The 35 TFSI Premium Plus earlier was priced at Rs 33.12 lakh and is now priced at Rs 28.99 lakh (a difference of Rs 4.13 lakh). The 35 TFSI Technology has seen a price drop of Rs 3.58 lakh and is now priced at Rs 30.99 lakh from the earlier price of Rs 34.57 lakh.

When it comes to the base diesel 35 TDI Premium Plus trim, the A3 sedan was priced at Rs 34.93 lakh and has received the most significant price reduction of Rs 4.94 lakh. The price of the 35 TDI Premium Plus now stands at Rs 29.99 lakh and the top spec diesel 35 TDI Technology trim is priced at Rs 31.99 lakh which sees a reduction of Rs 4.13 lakh.

The A3 sedan is assembled in India at their plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra and rivals the Mercedes-Benz CLA sedan. The price cut does not affect the priced of the A3 Cabriolet as it is a completely built unit (CBU) import.