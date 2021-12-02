Audi cars to get expensive by up to 3 percent from 1st January: Here’s why

Audi India will increase the price across its entire model range from January 1, 2022. The company’s current Indian portfolio includes the likes of Audi A4, A6, A8 L, Q2, Q5, Q8, all-electric e-tron range, and more.

German luxury car manufacturer Audi’s Indian subsidiary Audi India has today announced that the company will be increasing the prices across its entire model range by up to 3 per cent. As per the carmaker, the rising input and operational costs is the primary reason for this price hike. However, it must be mentioned that increasing the prices of cars and bikes in January every year has been a common practice in the Indian automotive industry since ages and all OEMs follow the suit.

Audi’s current line-up of products for the Indian market includes ICE-powered SUVs, sedans and a bunch of EVs too. The company’s petrol-powered sedan line-up includes the Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, Audi S5 Sportback, and the SUV line-up consists of Audi Q2, Audi Q5, Audi Q8. Some high-performance Audis currently on sale in India are the Audi RS 5 Sportback, Audi RS 7, and the Audi RS Q8. Moreover, the company sells a bunch of EVs in India, including the Audi e-tron 50, Audi etron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55, Audi e-tron GT, and Audi RS e-tron GT.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi India strategy focuses on a sustainable business model. To offset rising input and operational costs, a price correction is necessary. The new price range of our select vehicles will ensure the brand’s premium price positioning thereby assuring sustainable growth both for the brand and our dealer partners.” He added, “Continuing our focus on Customer Centricity, we have ensured that the impact is as minimal as impossible.”

Audi India launched nine new products in the calendar year 2021 including five all-electric cars. The company says that its all-electric e-tron brand along with other petrol models including the recently launched Audi Q5 have witnessed strong demand in India. The new Audi Q5 Facelift has been recently launched. It is available in two variants: Premium Plus and Technology. They have been priced at Rs 58.93 lakh and Rs 63.77 lakh, ex-showroom respectively.

