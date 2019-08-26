Audi AI:TRAIL Quattro concept looks virtually unstoppable: Debut at Frankfurt this year

Audi's AI: TRAIL Quattro concept which shows what the future 4X4s from the German automaker is going to look like, is set to make its debut at the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show this year. This concept is the final one in the series of four electric concepts from Audi which includes Aicon sedan, AI: ME hatchback and PB18 Grand Tourer. Alongside the AI:TRAIL Quattro, these three electric concepts will also be on display at the Motor Show. Audi has recently teased the AI:TRAIL Quatrro concept with the help of a rendering. Though the company is yet to reveal any specifics pertaining to the vehicle, going by its aesthetics alone, the concept looks quite astonishing and ready to go off-road.

The Audi AI:TRAIL Quattro comes with low overhangs with the wheels pushed out to the edges. This will give this 4x4 massive approach and departure angles with the help of which it can tread over any terrain with ease. Its off-road credentials are further accentuated by a set of large wheels supported by the long-travel suspension. In addition to this, the use of the word "Quattro" in the name of this electric off-roader concept suggests that it is going to come with the aforementioned four-wheel-drive system from Audi. Apart from these mechanical attributes, the concept further showcases the idea of a large glass area which will provide the driver with an unobtrusive view of his surroundings, something which is of utmost importance while driving off-road.

The Audi AI:TRAIL Quattro concept is an electric vehicle. It does not showcase the future of one particular model from the brand but stands as the source of inspiration for the company's future product line-up. At the moment, the only all-electric model in Audi's portfolio is the E-Tron SUV. It comes with a two-motor powertrain system which churns out an equivalent of 402 hp, promising a range of 330 km on a single charge. Audi has recently showcased this vehicle in India and is likely to launch the same sometime later this year.